Bilawal criticises increase in wheat price

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticized the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over not providing relief to the general masses.

In a statement, the PPP chief said increasing price of wheat is creating problems for poverty-stricken people, adding that the incompetent policies of the federation is badly irking the nation. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has failed to smoothly run the country, he stated.

Bilawal said that the PTI had decimated the purchasing power of the masses. Championing a fraudulent slogan of change, the government had robbed people of even the few joys they could indulge in, he added.

While the PM was busy violating his own government’s directives by visiting Nathia Gali during the Eid holidays.