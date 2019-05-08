Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday criticised the government over the recent appointments of economic adviser, State Bank of Pakistan’s governor and Federal Board of Revenue’s chairperson, questioning if the decisions were made on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking to reporters outside the National Assembly, Bilawal said that the government had offered no explanation for the sudden changes. The PPP chairperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Hafeez Shaikh — who was finance minister from 2010-13 when PPP was in government — as the economic adviser “without even meeting him” and claimed that no one, including the premier, knew the reasons behind the change. He specifically raised questions over the appointment of Dr Reza Baqir — an IMF economist — as SBP governor and asked: “How can IMF negotiate with IMF?”

“All of a sudden [after Shaikh’s appointment], SBP and FBR heads were shown the door. The person appointed as SBP governor was previously receiving his salary from the IMF […] no matter how good or bad [Baqir] is, there will be suspicion as to whether IMF is taking these decisions.”

Bilawal admitted that PPP too had sought a deal from the IMF but insisted that his party had “never compromised on Pakistan’s financial rights”. He said that the PPP had started a “revolutionary prog-ramme” — the Benazir Income Support Programme — that created jobs, and raised salaries and pensions of government employees.

He criticised the government for “usurping the rights of labour unions” and warned that if the government fails to improve the economic situation of the country, opposition will be forced to protest inside and outside the parliament. He added that political instability in the country had led to economic instability.

In response to a question regarding PML-N’s decision to change the Public Accounts Committee chairperson, Bilawal said that the PPP had not been taken into confidence.

“They [PML-N] might not have had a chance,” he said. “But yesterday one of their members said in the assembly that the decision was not final.”

In his conversation with reporters, Bilawal said that it had been decided in the Charter of Democracy that the opposition leader would be PAC chairperson so that the accountability process would be transparent and insisted that the practice should be upheld.