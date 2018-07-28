Bilawal constitutes committee to discuss post-election situation

LAHORE, : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday constituted a seven-member committee to hold talks with other political parties in the wake of general election 2018 results.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the committee comprises of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former leader of opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, Senator Sherry Rehamn, Senator Farhatullah Babar, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee will discuss the post-election situation with all political parties.

Share on: WhatsApp