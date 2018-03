Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of PPP MPA Rubina Qaimkhani and offered condo-lence over the tragic death of her teenage son Hamza Qaimkhani, who was killed in a road acci-dent. The PPP Chairman sympathized with Rubina Qaimkhani and praised her conviction for casting her vote in the Senate elections in a state of such deep grief as a democratic duty.