Bilawal condoles family of ‘Dila Teer Bija’ composer

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Lyari on Thursday and condoled with the bereaved family of Zahoor Zehbi over the sad demise of the party’s political anthem ‘Dila Teer Bija’. According to a Bilawal House statement, Bilawal said apart from the PPP anthem, (late) Zahoor Zehbi was also involved in other creative work. Sanam Bhutto and Asifa Bhutto Zardari accompanied him.

Several PPP leaders and workers of Karachi including Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Javed Nagori, Ijaz Durrani were also present on the occasion.

The song ‘Dila Teer Bija’ (An arrow to your heart) is based on a funky, beat-heavy rendition of Baloch folk music. It was sung by Shabana Noshi and composed by Zahoor Zehbi. The song was recorded in a music studio in Lyari at the height of the ‘Lyari Disco Scene’ in the 1980s.

The song’s lyrics and imagery depict the passionate disposition of diehard PPP supporters. With this party anthem, the PPP set a trend of political songs and followed by other political parties during election campaigns as well as during usual public rallies.

