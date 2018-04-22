Bilawal condoles demise of Sattar Bachani’s brother

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PPP MNA Abdul Sattar Bachani over a telephone and offered condolence to him on the sad demise of his brother Ameen Bachani, who passed away yesterday.

PPP Chairman expressed sympathies with Abdul Sattar Bachani and other members of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.