Staff Reporter

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condoled the death of Kuldip Nayar, paying tributes to him as “a peace activist and a strong supporter of peace initiatives between India and Pakistan”.

In a condolence message, Bilawal said Nayar’s death had left a void in the peace movement in South Asia and will be mourned by all peace loving people for a long time.

Bilawal offered condolences to the bereaved family members and to the peace activists in the two countries.

