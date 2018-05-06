Bilawal condoles death of 23 labourers

ISLAMABAD :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of 23 labourers in the collapse of a coal mines near Quetta. Bilawal Bhutto condoled with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the coal mines’ collapse and asked the government to pay compensation to them immediately, said press release issued here on Sunday. He stressed for measures to protect the coal mine workers from such accidents in future.

Orignally published by APP