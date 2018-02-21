Bilawal condoles Bijarani, Fariha death

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of senior PPP leader and former minister late Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and condoled his death with son MNA Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani here Tuesday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that late Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani was an asset for the Party. His services and sacrifices for the Party would al-ways be remembered by leadership and workers.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also visited the residence of former MPA late Fariha Razzaq Haroon and condoled her death with son Fahad Haroon.