Bilawal condemns victimization of Yasin, his family

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the political victimization that PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin and his family in Azad Kashmir are being subjected to.

He stated that Ch Yasin also survived an attempted assassination attack and when he tried to register an FIR, in-stead of writing a case against the attackers, the police filed a case against Chaudhry Yasin.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto said that if political retaliation against the PPP workers did not stop, he would protest in Azad Kashmir himself.

“Imran Khan has not been able to digest the victory of PPP in Kashmir and uses disgraceful tactics to take revenge.

The selected Prime Minister is taking political revenge by interfering unconstitutionally in Kashmir’s affairs,” he alleged.

The Chairman PPP also stated that Imran Khan had directly blamed the PPP candidate for the tragic incident of killing of two PTI workers in the Charhoi Tehsil.

“What sort of Riasat-e-Madina is this where NAB sends you a notice when you make a speech against Imran Khan and accuses you of murder if you win a seat,” he questioned.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that justice required a judicial inquiry to be conducted in the tragic killing of two people, as requested by Ch Yasin. Instead of pointing fingers, patience was needed.

Chairman PPP stated, “Imran Khan’s political victimization is creating unrest within the Kashmiri and Pakistani community in the UK.”