Bilawal condemns killing of labors in Kharan

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the massacre of innocent labourers at the hands of terrorists in Kharan, Balochistan and called upon the government to provide secure environment for the labour in all the projects, big and small in the province.

In statement issued, the PPP Chairman said that terrorists have committed barbaric crime and there were tears in every eye over the bloodshed of the toiling labourers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims and demanded adequate compensation to them besides providing improved security to labourers working in far-flung sites.

