Bilawal condemns foul language in politics

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the politics of abuse and foul language as used by the politicos in public addresses during electioneering.

While talking to media in Islamabad Bilawal deplored Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif for exchange of derogatory language against each other.

He said, “If popular political leaders engage in such exchanges, the youth will assume that this is how one is supposed to act in politics.”

The PPP head warned that pervasive low-level in politics is devastating for the future of country. He said that democracy in Pakistan has degenerated.

Responding to the queries Bilawal said that he was focused on measures towards implementation of party manifesto and resolution to public problems. “This motto is not election specific rather my mission,” he claimed.

Spelling out PPP credentials he said it was PPP government which had always steered Pakistan out of hot water and that PPP has fought the rubberstamps since always.

Centering his talk around moral turpitude he reiterated that politics of mudslinging, abuse is not fair, not afforded by Pakistan.

Bilawal alleged political alliances as ‘puppets’ and claimed to defeat them in 2018 general elections due on July 25. “PPP has always confronted these puppet groupings and we are confident to beat these people,” Bilawal stated, adding that several people from these grand alliances have served as chief ministers.

PPP chairman lamented during his public address that the experience of ‘charter of democracy’ with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did not yield good outcomes. “Under the pretext of free and fair trail, PML-N is trying to cash political advantage,” Bilawal said.

PPP’s young leader stressed “Whatever was done with Zardari in the tenure of Mian Sahab [Nawaz Sharif], I don’t want it to be recurred with anyone.”

