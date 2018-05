Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a suicide attack on a bus of security forces by the terrorist in Attock, in which two security personnel embraced martyrdom on Thursday.

PPP Chairman saluted the law enforcing agencies for valiantly fighting against terrorists and offering huge sacrifices, adding that the sacrifices of LEAs will not go in vain and the nation is on one page on this battle against terrorism, a statement says.