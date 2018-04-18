Bilawal condemned rape, murder of a six year old girl in Manghopir

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned rape and murder of a six years old girl in Karachi’s Manghopir area and asked Sindh government for stern action against the culprits involved in this barbaric act.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that tormentors and killers of Rabia won’t be allowed to flee from the iron-clutches of law and urged that they must be severely punished as per law.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sympathies with the parents of the victim and assured them that PPP government will take every step to provide justice to them.