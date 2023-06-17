Bilawal, Cleverly discuss climate finance

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was telephoned by the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly and discussed with him issues of mutual interest.

Taking to his twitter handle, Bilawal said that he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.