Bilawal challenges KP, Punjab govts on free health facilities

Inaugurates bone marrow transplant institute at Gambat

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments on the free healthcare facilities in the public hospitals as compared to the Sindh.

Bilawal said that the budget of three hospitals in Sindh is more than the health card of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal inaugurated Rapid Response Center, Nuclear Medicine Cancer Care Research Center and Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Gambat and addressed the gathering. He also reiterated his vision of providing free healthcare to all parts of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said there is no hospital in any other province except Sindh where the treatment of cancer, kidney and liver is free. He said that he challenged the Punjab government to show free treatment of patients.

Criticizing the Imran led government’s Health card, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan has just changed the name of Wasila Card to Health Card and the money is being given in the health card to rob the health budget. Bilawal said the current rulers have made the situation of the country worse and pushed into the mire of inflation with hollow slogans.

He said the current rulers have to go home. The Chairman PPP announced that the bone marrow transplant treatment at Gambat is now 100% free. He said that there is no hospital like the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences where free treatment for liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer is provided.

He stated that the citizens are suffering from several diseases such as thalassemia, and the bone marrow transplant will leave a great impact on the lives of people seeking treatment. He also said 100 % free cancer treatment, and world class facilities are offered at Gambat. Chairman PPP further said that with the rise of car accidents, a rapid response emergency facility has also been launched. NNI