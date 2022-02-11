Bilawal challenges Imran to arrest him, Zardari, Aseefa on corruption charges

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest him, President Asif Ali Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto on corruption charges if he has courage to do so.

Addressing a charged crowd of his party workers’ convention in Multan on Thursday, he said that corruption mantra Imran Khan has lost all credibility the same way as his mentor, General Musharraf who is a traitor and absconder. Imran Khan will also have to face a similar fate like General Musharraf. Bilawal Bhutto said that the prime minister has committed a great injustice to Multan for not conferring a certificate to the foreign minister who hails from Multan while distributing performance certificates to his lackeys.

He said that on one hand, the government boasts about a successful foreign policy and the recent Chinese visit but on the other deprives the foreign minister of a certificate. Chairman PPP said that the Central Executive Committee of his party has announced a war against this incapable, selected and puppet government. Every worker of the party is a soldier of this war. The PPP has started its protests all over the country on every issue, including the petrol, gas, sugar and urea crises. PPP held the farmers’ march and tractor march for the rights of the growers who provide food security to the country, he added. He said that the march through which Imran Khan will be held responsible for the economic woes of the people will begin on 27 February from Karachi and head towards Islamabad. We will not let the selected cause more harm to the people of Pakistan. We have to contact every person who has ever raised the slogan of “Jeay Bhutto” and ask for them to support the party and the people of Pakistan.