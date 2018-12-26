Bilawal celebrates Christmas with Christians

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cele-brated the Christmas with Christian brothers and sis-ters and cut a Christmas cake.

The Christmas was cele-brated worldwide on De-cember 25.

On the occasion, Bishop Sadiq Daniel, Senator Anwer Lal Din, Sindh MPA Anthony Naveed, PPP Minority Wing President Lal Chund Ukrani, PPP leaders and large number of Christian representatives were pre-sent.

Speaking to the auspi-cious gathering, the PPP chairman cordially felici-tated the Christian frater-nity on this August day of Christmas.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is the custodian of social jus-tice, parity, religious and interfaith harmony in the country and its advocacy for the prevalence of peace and tranquility across the world is heav-ily established. While lauding the Chris-tian fraternity, Bilawal said that the Christians of Pakistan have greatly contributed in variety of fields particularly educa-tion, vocational training and even defence of the country, which deserves due recognition with great applause and respect.

The christian representa-tives had on the occasion lauded the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a vibrant and brighter role that the PPP and the Chairman have played for the betterment of the Christians in Pakistan.

