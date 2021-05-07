Bilawal calls for closure of Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday criticized the incompetent and illegitimate PTI regime for creating acute water crisis through mismanagement, and called for the permanent closure of controversial Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that IRSA’s sole mandate with regard to water is that it could only monitor the distribution of water as per Water Apportionment Accord. IRSA can’t enforce its authority in any other form.

“There is an acute water crisis in Sindh after Mangla Dam was filled beyond IRSA’s approved controversial formula.