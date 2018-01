KARACHI :PPP leader from Tharparker Arbab Lutfullah called on the Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday. Arbab Lutfullah briefed the Chairman about the current situation in Mithi after the murders of two Hindu businessmen. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP won’t tolerate the culprits and Sindh government has already been asked to arrest and punish thekillers.

Orignally published by APP