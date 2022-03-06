Bilawal blames govt’s ‘flawed policies’ for rising terrorism

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that due to the “flawed policies” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government the terrorist incidents across the country were on the rise again.

“The fire of terrorism has flared up again due to the ‘selected prime minister’… bomb blasts have taken place in Balochistan and Peshawar,” he said while addressing the party’s anti-government long march in Okara on Saturday.

The chairman said the incidents of terrorism have increased during the tenure of PTI-led government and added that the PPP had thwarted terror designs during its stint in power at the Centre from 2008-13.

He vowed to continue fighting against the menace of extremism and terrorism in future as well. Bilawal said the incumbent regime has “destroyed” the country’s economy which he said has forced the farmers to buy fertiliser from black market at the higher prices.

The PPP chairman said that everyone including youth of the country knew that the “selected government” has brought “destruction” in the country.

“If you ask any youngster, he will tell you that this ‘selected’ has brought destruction in the name of change. I am young as well and understands the issues of the country’s youth,” he added.

Bilawal claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has only three days left to step down from his position before facing the no-trust move.

Bilawal said that PPP did not provide empty ground to PM Imran Khan and gave a tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “We have defeated the selected in every by-election and in the Senate,” said Bilawal.

Slamming the incumbent government, Bilawal said that the premier has taken a U-turn on his promises to the nation and taking a U-turn is a sign of hypocrisy.

The PPP chairman claimed that his party will fulfil the basic needs of the people after forming the government.