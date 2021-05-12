Bilawal blames govt for risking Pakistan to be blacklisted

Staff Reporter Karachi

Hitting out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf govern-ment’s economic policies, People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused the former of levelling baseless allegations of money laundering and corruption against its political opponents just to take revenge on them so much so that the country was now on the brink of getting blacklisted.

Bilawal said, “This is not tabdeeli (change) but tabahi (destruction).”

In a statement, the PPP chairman wondered how on earth foreigners could be persuaded to invest their capital in Pakistan when ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself projecting the country as a safe haven of corrupt elements.

“It is a matter of shame that just like Combodia, Ghana and Zimbabwe, Pakistan, too, could not manage to get its name removed from the FATF grey list,” he commented.

He claimed that only if the prime minister had executed the ‘effective’ policy devised by PPP when it was in power, Pakistan could have easily managed to get its name off the grey list.