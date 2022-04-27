Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as federal minister

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took oath as a federal minister. However, as things stand, he is expected to be given the portfolio of the foreign ministry, which will make him the youngest to hold the prestigious portfolio.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath in a ceremony held at the President’s house in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with federal ministers, including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, and Sherry Rehman, attend the ceremony.

Apart from the federal ministers, the ceremony was also attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal’s sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

While there has not yet been any official confirmation about Bilawal’s portfolio, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to congratulate Bilawal.

Calling it a historical moment, Ms Sherry Rehman said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took oath as Pakistan’s youngest Foreign Minister.

A moment in history : @BBhuttoZardari takes oath as Pakistan's youngest Foreign Minister!

Present at the oath-taking ceremony, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also expressed her views on Twitter in which she also congratulated her brother, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on becoming the youngest Foreign Minister in the history of Pakistan.