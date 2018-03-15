Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemns terrorist attack near Raiwind

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attack near Raiwind religious congregation resulting in loss of innocent lives including policemen last night.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, the PPP Chairman said that terrorism has become a cancer for the country and the nation needs unity to face and eliminate it. Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathy with the families of victims and prayed for heavenly abode to those who were martyred in the suicide terrorist attack.

Orignally published by NNI