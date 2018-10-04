Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns police baton charged protesting students against fee hike at Peshawar University

PESHAWAR : At least five students were injured when police baton-charged protestors demonstrating against a fee hike at the Peshawar University. Police arrested at least 28 protesting students.

Soon after the protest, heavy police contingents reached the spot and launched baton charge over students to end their protest which turned the situation tense.

Students have presented the stance that fee increment for M.Phil and PhD in not at all acceptable for them as they cannot afford to pay it.

According to University administration, the increase has been done after 2 years and so it shouldn’t be troubling for students.

Police have dispersed protesters while closing department gates to control the circumstances.

The university had earlier imposed ban over protests under Section-144 and on violation by students, police launched operation to normalize the situation. Academic activities at the institution came to a complete halt following the protest.

The injured students were shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Commenting on the protest, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said students have a democratic right to demonstrate peacefully.

The PPP chairman further advised the government to not ‘seek revenge for its persistent failure from the students.’

“Students of the Peshawar University were protesting for their rights. Strict action should be taken against those who tortured the protesting students,” said Bilawal.

He also demanded the immediate release of the arrested students and a downward revision in the fee. The PPP leader further said the injured students must be provided with better medical facilities.

