Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an special meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Party at Naudero House on Tuesday (December 26).
The CEC meeting scheduled on the eve of 10th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will discuss the overall political situation of the country.—NNI
Bilawal Bhutto summons CEC meeting on 26th
