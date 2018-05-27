Bilawal Bhutto rejects package for Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE: While terming Gilgit-Baltistan Package an insult to the natives, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday rejected the package announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The junior-Bhutto opined that package would cast negative impressions on the political stability. He further went on to say that same package had been rejected by Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Bilawal apprised that a ruckus was witnessed in GB Assembly against PM’s package.

Bilawal also openly spoke against the alleged sanction on lawmakers of GB Assembly pertaining to what should be discussed and what not. “Such humiliating behavior should be shunned once and for all”, stated Bilawal.