Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Karachi’s political situation

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Sunday reacted to the current political situation of Karachi and said it has been a ‘farce’ for the past few days, and the city deserves better.

PPP chairman expressed his views on Twitter and wrote, “What a farce #Karachi politics has been for the past few days. Our city deserves better.”

On the other hand, senior PPP leaders met Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore and consulted on present political situation of the country. Bilawal said that PPP has neither left its vision, nor changed its mindset. The party is still standing on the same grounds, he affirmed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that PPP wants the superiority of the constitution, democracy and parliament. He said his party will not accept any undemocratic move. The chairman also discussed about the arrangements of PPP golden jubilee ceremonies with party members in the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI