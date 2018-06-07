Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Rasool Bux Palejo

KARACHI : Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former CM Sindh and other political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of veteran politician, renowned intellectual Rasool Bux Palejo and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

According to the details, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed his grief over the sad demise of Rasool Bux Palejo and said that Sindh has lost an important historian today.Former CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah also showed his grief over the demise of Palejo and prayed for the bereaved family, Sindh is deprived of a senior political leader, intellectual and historian.

Caretaker CM Sindh, Fazalur Rehman also expressed his woe over the demise of Rasool Bux Palejo.