Bilawal Bhutto condemns Kabul bomb blast

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Kabul resulting in deaths of innocent people on a large scale on Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of the deadly bomb and the pain of our Afghan brothers and sisters is also felt deeply by the people of Pakistan,” the PPP Chairman added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that terrorism has become a global scourge and it can only be controlled through well-coordinated international efforts instead of dictations by contemporary powerful countries.

Orignally published by NNI