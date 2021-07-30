Bilawal asks PPP workers to be ready for general elections

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday asked the party activists to get themselves ready for general elections that could be held any time.

The PPP chairman, while addressing an event in Karachi, directed party workers to be prepared as general elections “can take place at any time” in the country.

Speaking over issues

being faced by the people of Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto said his Provincial government was trying hard and taking measures to resolve Karachi’s issues, including water shortages, public transport and garbage disposal. “Only PPP can save Karachi,”

Bilawal said. “Sindh province is not being given its due share of water due to which Karachi and other Sindh cities are facing a shortage of water,” he said .