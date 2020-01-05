Bilawal asks party leaders, workers to follow ZAB

Staff Reporter

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while paying tribute to his grandfather, said PPP leadership and party workers should follow Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s struggle, ideology, dream and mission.

On The 92nd birth anniversary of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) in his message Bilawal further said that his objective is not only to get people to stick strongly to his agenda but also to teach people about their mission dedication, political vision, wisdom and courage.

Bilawal added that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had an unmatched political vision with which he created a unanimous constitution, a rich mind, an unprecedented democracy in his blood.

The former prime minister of Pakistan and founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is being observed today across the country.

On the 92nd birthday of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party’s members and leaders vowed to continue their efforts to promote ZAB’s and Benazir Bhutto’s (BB) ideology, and dream in the country.