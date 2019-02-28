Bilawal asks India to reciprocate Imran’s call

Islamabad

Indian must reciprocate Pakistan Prime Minister’s call for dialogue, Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said amid rising tensions between the two nuclear armed nations.

“Time to de-escalate before it’s too late,” Bilawal wrote on Twitter a day after Pakistan shot down to Indian warplanes in a escalating confrontation.

“It is the youth of the subcontinent who will pay in blood and coin for generations to come for the short-sighted decisions of a few today,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked India to come to the negotiating table as war won’t resolve issues between the two countries.—INP

