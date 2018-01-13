Bilawal asks heart patients to get free treatment

4th Satellite Centre inaugurated at SASIMS in Sehwan

Staff Reporter

Sehwan

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited patients from all over the country for free-of-cost treatment at South Asia’s largest hospital of heart diseases NICVD Karachi and its four Satellite Centers operated and maintained by PPP Government in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated 4th Satellite Center at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan, known as the land of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on Friday. Similar centres providing treatment of international standards have already been inaugurated at Larkana, Hyderabad and Tando Mohammad Khan last year.

‘Sehwan is a refuge of humanity. People of every colour, creed and sect visit this place for spirituality and peace,’ he added. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Sikandar Mandhro, Information Minister Nasir Shah, Dr Nadeem Qamar and other Cabinet Ministers, MNAs, MPAs and office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal pointed out that thousands of patients are being treated free of cost on a daily basis previously only rich people could afford the expensive heart treatments. But now any person, rich or poor, can also benefit from these facilities now, he added. Sindh has surpassed all other provinces in the provision of health facilities but still some individuals are questioning the performance of Sindh government, he pointed out. He pointed out that there and only 250 Cyber Knife Machines are available in the world. But if this technology is available in Pakistan then it is only in Sindh. This treatment costs Rs6 to 7 million in the world but Sindh government provide this sophisticated facilities free of charge even not a single rupee could be spent on it, Bilawal added.

Bilawal complained that those claiming love for Sindh have never highlighted the positive side of the province and they don’t inform the people that Sindh government was providing best health services in certain specialities.

Talking about the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the PPP Chairman pointed out that Sindh government started Union Council-based Poverty Reduction Program, which has so far pulled 600,000 families out of poverty through extending interest-free loans to the women.

‘This is a matter of pride for all of us that NICVD has achieved a magnificent change in last three years and turned into perhaps the best hospital for heart attack management,’ he added.

Bilawal said that PPP stands by the commitment of its martyred leadership to give top priority to health sector instead of the opponents who thrown billions of hard-earned public money into a single small road of Lahore to create a Show-Piece.