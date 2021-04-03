Bilawal asks ECP to ensure fair polls

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to play its role as a free, independent institution to ensure that elections all across Pakistan, not just in Punjab, are held fairly.

“If this is ensured, I am confident our Jacobabad candidate contesting for the National Assembly seat will be declared a winner the next day,” he said, speaking of Ijaz Chitrani.

He said the government has “left the people rudderless” and the country is witnessing one of the worst hits to the economy.

“And the reason for this is Imran Khan and his government who have drowned us in a tsunami of inflation even before entering into a deal with the IMF.”

Bilawal said the country is witnessing historic unemployment as well and that Pakistan’s economic growth rate has “never been so low”.

“Two finance ministers have been changed but the policy has remained the same: to bring misery to the people and relief to the rich,” the PPP chairman said.

He said that electricity and gas bills, prices of food commodities are on the rise, as are prices of petrol, which have led to everything becoming expensive and out of the reach of the common man.

“We have seen they are handing over our government to the IMF. And the illegal ordinance brought for the State Bank, will leave it unanswerable to the Pakistan Constitution or law […] it will only dance to the IMF’s tunes.