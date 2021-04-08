Bilawal asks Dharejo for strict measures to curb corruption

Observer Report Karachi

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo for strict measures to curb corruption in the province.

The provincial minister called on Chairman PPP at Bilawal House Karachi on Thursday and briefed him about performance of Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption Departments.

During the meeting, political situation of Sindh in general and district Ghotki in particular came under discussion.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

He assured the provincial minister of his full support against corrupt elements and also asked him to take concrete steps to boost up Industrial activities in Sindh in order to provide more employment opportunities to the people.

Ikramullah Dharejo assured Bilawal that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the masses and party leadership as well.