Bilawal asks Centre to refrain from privatisation of national institutions

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep concern on plans of the Federal Government said that it is driving the people to the devastations through privatization of national institutions but the PPP won’t allow them to succeed in their vested designs. ‘What one could expect from the Prime Minister of the country, who had in his first speech rendered 500 families jobless.

Bilawal Bhutto vowed that he won’t tolerate any conspiracy against the constitution and the country. ‘The incumbent government in Centre is inflicting irreparable colossal loss to the democratic system of the country because they are crooked opportunists. While speaking to the polling agents and party workers of his electoral constituency, NA-200 at Naudero in Larkana, PPP Chairman said that Party workers are his eyes and ears and always. We have to move forward with the ideology of the party and Bhuttoism.

On the occasion, party leaders including Nisar Ahmed Khuhru, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, PPP District Larkana President Abdul Fatah and others had accompanied the Chairman.

Bilawal said that ‘the party is like a family and is embedded with the sacrifices of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and other party workers.

The Chairman said that the struggle has to be accelerated and result-oriented in Sindh and Pakistan so that the federation should become ore stronger. ‘Moving forward with the ideology of the party is the only guarantee key for making us reaching our destination’, he added.

PPP Chairman said, Victory and defeat are two aspects of reality but what matters is the way the polling agents of his electoral constituency had worked for him and supported him. In particular, the female polling agents deserve due applause. Female voters were deliberately disturbed during the polling because it is a known fact that the votes of the females have always been for the PPP, said Bilawal.

He said he needs very active support of the party workers as usual like they had supported Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. ‘I assure you, every single opportunity would be created for the employment while making best use of all resources in Sindh’. There are plenty of issues and problems in Sindh but the party would keep representing the masses despite all challenges.

