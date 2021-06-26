Bilawal asks AJK people to elect PPP for prosperity

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in connection with his election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir visited Dhan Gali on Friday along with Qamar Zaman Kaira, where he was greeted with rousing reception.

Addressing PPP workers Bilawal said, “Today we are with our Kashmiri brethren with whom we have shared relations from three generations.” He said that Kashmiri people supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They also supported Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

We have struggled against dictatorships together and history is a witness to that. You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your minister for Kashmir affairs.

You supported people’s Party in difficult times as well. The development work which was carried out in Kashmir was and is unprecedented.

Bilawal said, “We feel your pain because you are the comrades of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I cannot leave you at the mercy of these callous governments.

Now I am among you all, and once again you have to support the PPP like you did with the Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.”

He said, “If you want for the problems facing Kashmir to be solved, then you have to support the PPP.

In occupied Kashmir people are fighting against Modi’s policies and here in Azad Kashmir people are fighting poverty, inflation and unemployment in Imran Khan’s government.

You are suffering because of the failed and incompetent government of Imran Khan. The people of Kashmir always prospered during the PPP governments.

The PPP is the only party to get you out of these sufferings. We should form a government of PPP which cannot only stand up to Modi’s government but also save you from this PTIMF government.”