Bilawal asked to show Benazir’s will

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday demanded Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to show his late mother Benazir Bhutto’s will. The federal minister took to Twitter and said that one “unverified” secret hand written statement of Benazir Bhutto was presented as her will.

The document was suffice enough for them to fool the nation, take over the party, win the elections and destroy the land of Lal Shahbaz for over 12 years, he said. Ali Haider Zaidi stressed that the time has come to disclose all.

One “unverified” secret hand written statement of BB shaheed, presented as her will, was suffice enough for them to fool the nation, take over People’s Party, win the elections and destroy the land of Lal Shahbaz for 12+ yrs. Time to disclose all.—INP