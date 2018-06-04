Bilawal, Asifa obtain nomination papers for general elections 2018

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and her sister Asifa Bhutto will make their debut in the general elections 2018 as the siblings have obtained their nomination papers.

Bilawal will take part in the polls from Larkana NA-200 and Lyari NA-246 constituency while Asifa will contest from PS-10 Ratto-Daro.

On the other hand, process of receiving and submitting nomination papers is underway. The papers, available in English and Urdu, will be received until June 8 while names of the candidates will be published on the same date.

The commission has constituted a central scrutiny cell for thorough scrutiny of nomination papers that will be conducted in June 14.

The cell will ensure thorough scrutiny of nomination papers under Article 62 and Article 63. The bench will collect information pertaining to dual nationality, non-payment of loans and income tax from competent authorities including National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and Federal Board of Revenue.

Appeals against decisions of Returning Officers can be filed by June 19 whereas they will be decided by Appellate Tribunals by 26th of this month. Revised list of candidates will be published on June 27.

Candidates can withdraw their candidature by June 28 after which final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 29th of this month.

The candidates contesting for the seat of National Assembly will pay Rs30,000 while for provincial assemblies, the fee is Rs20,000.

According to the Election Commission, same programme will be applicable to the seats reserved for Women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.