Bilawal, Asifa obtain nomination forms

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari obtained nomination forms through his lawyer and former chairman Senate Farooq H. Naek from the Returning Officer District South. The process for the issuance and submission of nomination forms for the General Election 2018 began in Sindh province on Monday.

The forms may be received and submitted till June 8. The PPP chairman will contest elections from National Assembly’s constituency NA-200 Larkana and NA-246 Lyari. Whereas Bilawal’s sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari has obtained nomination form for Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-10 Rato Dero. Other candidates who obtained nomination forms on Monday included Grand Democratic Alliance’s Rahela Tiwana, Jamat-e-Islami’s Raja Arif Sultan and Haroon Sarfraz, MQM’s Dewan Chand and PTI Minority Wing Sindh’s President J Perkash. Talking to the media, Provincial Election Commissioner Yousuf Khan Khattak said the nomination forms can be received and submitted till June 8, adding that the scrutiny process will be carried out till June 14.—APP