Bilawal approves PPP office-bearers for Lahore

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the following PPP office-bearers for different districts of Lahore with immediate effect.

In this regard, party notifications were issued from Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Tuesday. The office bearers include Mian Shahid Abbas President District-1, Asif Nagra President District-2, Atif Chaudhry President District-3, Ch Amjad Ali Jat President District-4, Haq Nawaz Khan Senior Vice President for District-4.