Bilawal appreciates Govt for announcing People’s Labour Policy

Our Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the Sindh Government for announcing People’s Labour Policy, exactly after an interval of 46 years when first-ever and historic Labour Policy unveiled by the then Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on February 10, 1972.

The PPP Chairman said that Party has proved again that it was the sole representative of labour and working-class people and interests of the toiling masses are always given top priority by our Party, a statement says. Bilawal said it was the labour, peasant and students who reverberated the call from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and always remained in the forefront for the movements for democracy and people’s rights. People’s government in Sindh has successfully taken all the stakeholders into confidence in formulating the labour policy following the devolution of Labour Ministry to the provinces under the historic 18th Amendment piloted by the President Asif Ali Zardari, he added.