Staff Reporter

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Nazir Dhoki as his Chief Media Coordinator with immediate effect.

Political Secretary to Chairman PPP, Jameel Soomro issued the notification of appointment here on Sunday.

Soomro hoped that appointment of Dhoki as Chief Media Coordinator to chairman PPP will help in conveying his messages in better way.

Share on: WhatsApp