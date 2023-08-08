In a rare statement on the floor of the National Assembly, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appealed to his “elders” to make decisions that would make politics easier for him and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the future and not similar to the one they faced 30 years ago.

Bilawal made the appeal in what looked like his final address to the National Assembly as the lower house of parliament is set to complete its term this month. The lower house’s tenure will complete on August 12 but the government has hinted at moving a summary for the dissolution of the NA on August 9.

The PPP chief, who is also the foreign minister, deplored the state of politics in the country. While talking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal said that he has been witnessing politicians go to jail or be in government since his childhood.

If elections, he said, are held today or tomorrow whichever government comes the politics of rigging and sit-ins will continue.

“How much time did we get in 15 months to address the people’s problems? Sometimes Islamabad was burning, sometimes Zaman Park was a battleground and sometimes incidents like May 9 happened,” Bilawal added.