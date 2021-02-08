Bilawal announces to challenge ordinance on Senate open ballot

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that presidential ordinance related to open ballot in upcoming Senate elections will be challenged at the right forum.

Addressing a press conference, he said that his party will also submit stance to the Supreme Court on a pending reference that seeks apex court’s opinion on the matter. He hoped that the top court will oppose the open balloting.

He said that the PTI government was attempting to make the Senate elections controversial as it did the general elections.

The PPP chief said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was ready to face the government even in open vote, adding that it will be beneficial for the opposition. He vowed to give the tough times to the government.

He highlighted that the every citizen has right to cast their vote in secrecy so no one could pressure them to change their support.

He said that MPAs’ right to secret ballot was being attacked.

“We want electoral reforms but the government does not want it,” added Bilawal Bhutto. He claimed that the government wanted open ballot as its lawmakers are not happy with it.

He also questioned the use of assemblies if all the legislation is made through president office. He called it a “dangerous precedent” adding that such move will bring nothing except bad impression.

Talking about ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar’s statement that army should not be dragged into politics, he said: “Establishment should not interfere in politics.