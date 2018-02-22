Bilawal announces to resume rallies in Punjab after Senate elections

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday announced to resume process of holding rallies across the Punjab after Senate elections that is due on March 3.

According to party sources, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Sargodha, Okara and other adjoining cities will be covered in first phase. Party membership procedure will also be sped up.

Bilawal has sought final schedule of the public gatherings from the Punjab wing of PPP and directed them to get ready to exercise political muscles in the province.

He also demanded equal political rights for PPP in Punjab, saying that workers of PPP are being killed and attacked in the province. He further vowed to free masses of South Punjab from Takht-e-Raiwind .

Orignally published by INP