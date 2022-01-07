Bilawal announces anti-govt long march from Feb 27

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to lead anti-government long march from February 27.

Addressing the media conference in Lahore on Thursday, Bilawal said that the long march will be initiated from Karachi and will end in Islamabad. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not consult PPP before announcing the mass rallies. The ECP must hold complete investigations into PTI’s foreign funding case.

The PPP leader went on to say that the PPP was founded in Lahore. This is where the movement to over-throw the incumbent government will begin. He added that at the division level, we will hold the rallies with the farmers against the crisis of the urea. Our series of protests will now enter a new phase. Money budget is against the economic rights of poor people of the country. We will stand against the mini-budget in the parliament and protest in front of the parliament when the voting on mini-budget will take place, he added.

Bilawal mentioned that the opposition parties must give resignations, it is up to them. Protest is the democratic right of the PPP. If it is said that the army is neutral then this is what we want. All institutions should remain neutral. He further said that we welcome the statement of Spokesman Pakistan Army Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Chairman PPP added that the people of Pakistan want to get rid of this government and demand fair and transparent elections. The solution to the country s problems lies only in democracy. The people are in a historical trouble. The PDM did not consult before announcing its march. The PDM has the right to march according to its own procedure. The people do not want to give a single day to the government.