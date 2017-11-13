Bilawal alleges Nawaz of trying to escape from Panama Case making it controversial

LAHORE : Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Karachi’s citizens will not give any importance to ‘puppet politicians,’ adding that Nawaz Sharif is trying to escape after making Panama Case controversial.

Talking to media in Lahore on the eve of death anniversary of senior PPP leader late Jahangir Badar on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to escape from Panama case, but the people of Pakistan are well aware and will not let those escape attempts successful.

He said that justice will also be served in Hudaibia case and Model Town tragedy.

Talking regarding Karachi’s current situation Bilawal said,”Karachi’s political situation is odd,” he said, adding “a strange game is being played with the people of Karachi.”

“We are struggling to give Karachi a sense of ownership and we know Karachi’s citizens won’t pay heed to puppet politicians,” said Bilawal while speaking to media after attending the death anniversary of former PPP Secretary General Jahangir Badar.

Like all the previous puppets in Karachi, these puppets also failed, he remarked. He also shared that if PPP comes into power then it will “bring progress in Karachi along with a clean leadership.”

On political rival Nawaz Sharif, he said that “Nawaz can’t be saved now”.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet on Sunday that the recent political developments in Karachi are a farce, adding that the city deserves better.

He was referring to developments this week between the Pakistan Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan which announced a political alliance, then proceeded to hurl serious allegations against each other, including that the two were brought to the table by the ‘establishment’.

Orignally published by INP