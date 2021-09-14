Bilawal, Aimal Wali discuss KP’s political situation

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari’s House in Islamabad.

Bilawal inquired after the health of ANP President Asfandyar Wali and wished him an early recovery. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed KP’s political situation.

They also exchanged views on the situation after winning election of the KP’s Cantonment Board election.

Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim

Kundi and others were also present in the meeting.